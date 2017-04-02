Napoli-Juventus tactical options

By Football Italia staff

There are still massive doubts as to the Napoli and Juventus line-ups, as Pepe Reina needs a fitness test and Mario Lemina could start in a new role.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

This is not only a showdown between first and third, plus a long-standing bitter grudge match, but it is also the first time Gonzalo Higuain has returned to the Stadio San Paolo since pushing through a €90m move to Turin.

Pipita will no doubt be the centre of attention with Napoli fans pledging to jeer, whistle, chant insults or even perform a collective raspberry.

Both Coaches have some big issues to contend with and their starting XIs will remain in doubt to the last minute.

Maurizio Sarri expected Reina to have recovered from a calf injury by now, having left international duty with Spain early, but it is taking far longer to heal.

The official Napoli radio station reported on Saturday that he was only 65 per cent likely to start, which would give the gloves to either Rafael or Luigi Sepe.

Rafael is the favourite, even though he has only one game this season, a 3-1 Coppa Italia victory over Spezia in January.

Another option is Sepe, who returned last summer from a loan spell at Fiorentina and is from Torre del Greco, so practically a local boy.

However, he hasn’t played at all this term and his last Serie A match was for Empoli against Fiorentina in May 2015.

There are few doubts elsewhere in Sarri’s line-up, as Dries Mertens will be flanked by Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon with Marek Hamsik in midfield.

The only question mark is on the pairing in the middle, as Jorginho and Allan are the favourites ahead of Piotr Zielinski and Amadou Diawara.

Jorginho has been in very impressive form during training over the break for international duty and Sarri had more time to work with him.

Max Allegri has accustomed everyone to surprise risks in big games and he could well be pushed into another one at the San Paolo, because Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala are injury doubts.

It seems as if the Croatian, suffering from a knee inflammation, is more likely to start than the Argentine, mainly because they don’t want to risk a relapse for Dybala’s muscles with Barcelona on the horizon.

The trouble is that the natural replacements for the 4-2-3-1 system are also nowhere near fully fit. Marko Pjaca is out for the next six months after surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament, while Juan Cuadrado only returned from international duty with Colombia on Friday.

Unlike Dybala, Cuadrado did play in that World Cup qualifier and is fatigued.

There are many different alternatives for Allegri to choose from and it’s reported he’ll unleash Lemina in a new role with birthday boy Miralem Pjanic and Mandzukic.

This leaves Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio for a more rugged midfield pair, using Kwadwo Asamoah or Alex Sandro at left-back.

Stephan Lichtsteiner is the favourite ahead of Dani Alves on the right to provide more defensive cover for the Napoli wingers.

Or, Alex Sandro could be used in that supporting trio behind Higuain in place of Mandzukic.

However, there are other options too, as Sarri’s Napoli have shown a marked tendency to struggle against three-man defences.

This season the Partenopei lost only four Serie A games and three of them were against sides playing with three at the back (Juventus and Atalanta twice, Roma played with four).

Considering the shortage of players to make the 4-2-3-1 work, it’s entirely possible Allegri could revert back to the old 3-5-2 with Higuain supported by Cuadrado, Alex Sandro or Pjanic.

Probable line-ups

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina (Rafael); Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael (Reina), Sepe, Chiriches, Maksimovic, Maggio, Strinic, Rog, Giaccherini, Zielinski, Diawara, Milik, Pavoletti

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Marchisio; Lemina, Pjanic, Mandzukic (Alex Sandro); Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Benatia, Barzagli, Dani Alves, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Sturaro, Cuadrado, Rincon, Mandragora, Dybala

