Muntari: 'Ghost goal not enough'

By Football Italia staff

Sulley Muntari admits Milan would 'probably not' have won the Scudetto even if his 'ghost goal' against Juventus had been allowed to stand.

The Rossoneri were leading Antonio Conte's Old Lady by a goal to nil in a vital clash in the 2011-12 Serie A title race when the Ghanaian thought he had doubled his side's lead.

However, his headed effort was not given as a goal despite clearly crossing the line, with Juve going on to equalise and claim a 1-1 draw.

A win would have put Milan four points clear of their opponents on the day but Muntari believes the Bianconeri would have ended the season as champions anyway.

"Even if it had been allowed, it probably wouldn't have been enough for the Scudetto," Muntari told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The truth is that under Conte, they [Juventus] felt like lions.

"Then I reflect: we had Ibra, Robinho, Seedorf, Nesta, Thiago. With these players you can play at 50 per cent and still win.

"That lost Scudetto and the fact I didn't end my career with Milan are my biggest regrets. I could have done more with the Rossoneri."

Muntari, now at Pescara, then revealed he wishes to continue playing for another six to seven years before retiring to become a mechanic.

"I don't drink and I don't smoke, so I will play another six or seven years and then I will retire completely from football.

"I don't see myself as a Coach or director. I own two car dealerships, but do you know how I see myself? As a mechanic, with my hands dirty with oil!

"Right now, we are thinking about staying up but then my contract expires and I don't think I will stay at Pescara.

"My family is in Milan, my son is 18 months old and I want to see him every day."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.