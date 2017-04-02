'Spalletti a master' - Muntari

By Football Italia staff

Sulley Muntari says Roma's Luciano Spalletti is the best Coach he has worked under in his career.

The Pescara midfielder has played under some illustrious names during the course of his career, including Jose Mourinho, Max Allegri and Zdenek Zeman. He also had a year-long stint at English club Portsmouth, where he won the FA Cup under Harry Redknapp.

However, the 32-year-old believes the time he spent with Spalletti at Udinese between 2002 and 2007 prepared him for his future successes at Portsmouth, then most notably at Inter under Mourinho.

"I would put Spalletti on top, he made me into a player in Udine," Muntari revealed to Gazzetta dello Sport. "He is a master. "In general I have good memories of everyone. Mourinho gave me the chance to play for a big club and I will always thank him for that." The former Inter and Milan player also stressed his admiration for Allegri, who he says had to deal with a lot of pressure during his San Siro tenure "Allegri was amazing. When he was at Milan everyone was attacking him but he was unaffected and transmitted his calmness to us."

