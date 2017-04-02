Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s seven Serie A games, including Torino-Udinese, Pescara-Milan, Fiorentina-Bologna and the epic grudge match Napoli-Juventus.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And to keep a closer eye on the individual stats from each game, also check out our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) at the Stadio Grande Torino where the Granata host Udinese and aim to help Andrea Belotti take that Capocannoniere crown.

At 14.00 UK (13.00 GMT), Gianluca Lapadula faces his past when Milan visit Zdenek Zeman’s unpredictable Pescara at the Stadio Adriatico.

Fiorentina are in the Derby dell’Appennino with Bologna, as both teams found their form again after negative streaks, while Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta take on his old club Genoa.

It’s a reunion elsewhere too, as Diego Lopez’s Palermo welcome his former employers Cagliari, while Chievo host struggling Crotone.

All eyes turn to the Stadio San Paolo tonight, as at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT) it’s Napoli v Juventus.

Not only is this a showdown between third and first, plus a long-standing grudge match between the clubs, but it is also Gonzalo Higuain’s first return to Naples since forcing through a €90m transfer to Turin.

He made the deal over the summer, so didn’t even return to the training ground to say goodbye to his teammates and Coach Maurizio Sarri.

Everyone is eager to see what kind of a reception Pipita gets in the arena that used to adore him.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.