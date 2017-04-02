'Simeone form not a problem'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Mandorlini says Giovanni Simeone's recent goal drought is 'not important.'

The youngster has found the net 11 times in 27 appearances in all competitions for Genoa this season but has now gone seven matches without scoring.

"Simeone hasn't found a way to goal in a long time," Griffone Coach Mandorlini said at the Press conference to preview his team's home match with Atalanta.

"It also happens to the best forwards. These moments happen, he is young and he is working to become better and more assured.

"It is not important and it is an experience that he will put behind him. He needs to play with calm."

Mandorlini was then asked whether he wishes to bring Mauricio Pinilla back to the club on a permanent basis, with the Chilean currently on loan from Atalanta.

"Returns in football are significant. Mauricio is playing because he is a physical player.

"This is the situation and you will have to ask him. I think about what happens on the pitch."

