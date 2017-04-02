Lopez: 'Nowhere to hide'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez says Palermo need real men for their match against Cagliari and admits his team are running out of time.

The Sicilian team have the opportunity to move within four points of safety if they can defeat the Sardi today, although they have lost their last three Serie A matches.

Speaking at a Press conference, the Uruguayan Coach warned that his players must be ready to stand up and be counted against their mid-table opponents.

"I wouldn't say it is our last chance because there are other matches," Lopez told reporters.

"But maybe by thinking that we are making a mistake and by looking at what Empoli do too.

"It is a key match, there is no point in hiding and we can't keep making errors. We need real men.

"The decision on who plays depends on that. These matches can be decided by who shows they are ready mentally.

"We need to look at this match and that's it. Whoever does not show the right determination will be out. There is no more time."

