Montella option for Juventus job?

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella is an option for the Juventus bench if Max Allegri leaves, claims the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Allegri has postponed all talk of his future until the end of the current campaign, but continues to be linked with the jobs at Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and even Barcelona.

Several names have been mentioned as possible replacements in Turin, including Luciano Spalletti of Roma, Sampdoria’s Marco Giampaolo and Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

Now the Corriere della Sera newspaper suggests that Montella is on the wishlist too, having impressed in his time at Milan this season.

L’Aeroplanino started his management career at the Roma youth academy and was promoted to caretaker manager in February 2011.

He went on to spells at Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and joined Milan this season.

As the Rossoneri are in the middle of a takeover, Montella confessed in his Press conference yesterday that his future was up in the air.

“We’ll have to see what they want to do with me.”

