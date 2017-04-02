Milan ask Barcelona for Deulofeu

By Football Italia staff

Milan hope to strike a deal with Barcelona to keep Gerard Deulofeu on loan next season, after the Blaugrana buy him back from Everton.

There is a complex situation at play for the 23-year-old Spaniard, who has been reborn since coming to San Siro in January.

He earned a recall to the Spain squad, scoring a goal and earning a penalty in the 2-0 friendly win over France this week.

Barcelona seem intent on activating their €12m buy-back clause to take Deulofeu from Everton this summer, but that might not be the end of it.

According to Tuttosport, Milan have plans to ask Barcelona if they can take Deulofeu on loan again next season.

The Everton deal includes a clause meaning Barça have to pay the Toffees extra if Deulofeu is loaned or sold on within a year of activating the clause.

Milan would be prepared to pay that for them, ensuring the Blaugrana keep their investment in the player who came up through their youth academy and he gets regular playing time to continue his development.

