HT: Torino rattle Udinese

By Football Italia staff

It’s somehow still goalless in Turin, despite Udinese missing two sitters and Torino rattling the woodwork twice with Andrea Belotti and Luca Rossettini.

The Granata were determined to make Andrea Belotti Capocannoniere and maintain their six-round unbeaten home run. Gigi Del Neri’s men had won two on the bounce coming in, but made the trip without Cyril Thereau, Orestis Karnezis, Seko Fofana and Dias Felipe.

Udinese had lost just one of their last four meetings with Torino, home and away, but that was a 5-1 thrashing in April 2016.

Toro started brightly, but lost Iago Falque to a muscular problem within 13 minutes, introducing Juan Manuel Iturbe.

Davide Zappacosta’s ferocious angled drive whistled past the far post and Belotti flung himself at a long Daniele Baselli ball, just failing to connect, while Duvan Zapata turned a towering header wide.

Udinese had a huge double chance when Joe Hart’s reaction save denied Duvan Zapata’s downward header at the back post, then Jakub Jankto blasted the follow-up over.

Duvan Zapata again went close as Stipe Perica rolled across the face of goal and the Colombian was a fraction too late for the tap-in.

Toro fought back and Belotti first flicked up the ball for a deflected volley, then from that corner his header smashed against the crossbar.

Moments later the Granata rattled the frame of the goal again, this time from Luca Rossettini on another corner.

Torino 0-0 Udinese (Half-Time)

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Moretti, Molinaro; Acquah, Lukic, Baselli; Iago Falque (Iturbe 13), Belotti, Ljajic

Udinese: Scuffet; Widmer, Danilo, Angella, Samir; Badu, Kums, Jankto; De Paul, Duvan Zapata, Perica

Ref: Ghersini

