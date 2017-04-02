NEWS
Sunday April 2 2017
Belotti completes Toro comeback
By Football Italia staff

Torino were very unlucky to hit the woodwork three times, but fought back from 2-0 down in 13 minutes to hold Udinese 2-2 with Andrea Belotti.

The Granata thought the day was going to be cursed after rattling the frame of the goal on three different occasions.

Udinese, meanwhile, took a 2-0 lead with a Jakub Jankto screamer and Stipe Perica tap-in.

Toro fought back within 13 minutes thanks to a rare Emiliano Moretti goal and 23rd of the season from Gallo Belotti.

Belotti thought he’d won it in stoppages, but his chest and volley was ruled offside.

