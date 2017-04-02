Belotti completes Toro comeback

By Football Italia staff

Torino were very unlucky to hit the woodwork three times, but fought back from 2-0 down in 13 minutes to hold Udinese 2-2 with Andrea Belotti.

Follow the action from all today's seven Serie A games and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Granata thought the day was going to be cursed after rattling the frame of the goal on three different occasions.

Udinese, meanwhile, took a 2-0 lead with a Jakub Jankto screamer and Stipe Perica tap-in.

Toro fought back within 13 minutes thanks to a rare Emiliano Moretti goal and 23rd of the season from Gallo Belotti.

Belotti thought he’d won it in stoppages, but his chest and volley was ruled offside.

