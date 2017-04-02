Milan scrape point at Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Mario Pasalic made up for a Gianluigi Donnarumma howler – letting Gabriel Paletta’s back-pass roll in – but Milan only scraped a point at Pescara.

The teenage goalkeeper made his senior Italy debut this week, but his footwork let him down when failing to intercept an admittedly poor Paletta back-pass.

Pasalic turned in after some great work from Gerard Deulofeu, but both sides had chances to win it at the Stadio Adriatico, including former Delfini hero Gianluca Lapadula.

Alessio Romagnoli came closest, hitting the post in stoppages with his header.

It’s a setback for Milan, who risk losing touch with the race for a Europa League spot.

