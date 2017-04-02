Five-star Atalanta destroy Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez scored a hat-trick, but Andrea Conti was the star with an amazing overhead kick as Atalanta demolished Genoa.

It was an emotional return to Marassi for former Grifone Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, but he ended up plunging them further into crisis.

Papu Gomez bagged a hat-trick, including a penalty, while Mattia Caldara confirmed his status as the most prolific defender in Serie A.

However, Conti stole the show with an astonishing overhead kick that any forward would be proud of.

Genoa fans protested by turning their backs to the pitch and Mauricio Pinilla lost his head with a red card for insulting the referee.

