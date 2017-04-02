NEWS
Sunday April 2 2017
Fiorentina thank Babacar
By Football Italia staff

Khouma Babacar came off the bench at half-time to give Fiorentina a surprisingly hard-fought victory over Bologna.

The Viola did the bare minimum, but came away with all three points in the Derby dell’Appennino.

It was substitute Babacar who proved decisive by steering his header into the bottom corner at the dawn of the second half.

This result keeps Paulo Sousa’s men on track and ends the positive Bologna streak.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how it all unfolded on the Liveblog.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies