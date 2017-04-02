Fiorentina thank Babacar

By Football Italia staff

Khouma Babacar came off the bench at half-time to give Fiorentina a surprisingly hard-fought victory over Bologna.

The Viola did the bare minimum, but came away with all three points in the Derby dell’Appennino.

It was substitute Babacar who proved decisive by steering his header into the bottom corner at the dawn of the second half.

This result keeps Paulo Sousa’s men on track and ends the positive Bologna streak.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how it all unfolded on the Liveblog.

