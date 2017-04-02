Liveblog: Napoli v Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s showdown between Napoli and Juventus, as Gonzalo Higuain returns to the San Paolo.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

This is a huge grudge match, it’s third against first in the fight for not only Champions League places, but potentially also the Scudetto.

Above all else, it’s Higuain’s first foray back into Naples since he forced through a €90m transfer to Juventus last summer, getting the Bianconeri to activate his release clause.

The Partenopei supporters depict Pipita as a ‘traitor’ and everyone is curious to see how he is greeted – jeers, insults, indifference or even a planned flashmob giant raspberry?

Pepe Reina is increasingly likely to miss out with a calf injury, so Rafael Cabral will get only his second game of the season – the other being in the Coppa Italia against Spezia.

Juventus need late fitness tests for Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, but will Max Allegri retain the 4-2-3-1 system regardless?

Napoli and Juve will meet again at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday night for the Coppa Italia semi-final, as the first leg ended 3-1 in Turin.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.