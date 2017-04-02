NEWS
Sunday April 2 2017
Liveblog: Napoli v Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s showdown between Napoli and Juventus, as Gonzalo Higuain returns to the San Paolo.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

This is a huge grudge match, it’s third against first in the fight for not only Champions League places, but potentially also the Scudetto.

Above all else, it’s Higuain’s first foray back into Naples since he forced through a €90m transfer to Juventus last summer, getting the Bianconeri to activate his release clause.

The Partenopei supporters depict Pipita as a ‘traitor’ and everyone is curious to see how he is greeted – jeers, insults, indifference or even a planned flashmob giant raspberry?

Pepe Reina is increasingly likely to miss out with a calf injury, so Rafael Cabral will get only his second game of the season – the other being in the Coppa Italia against Spezia.

Juventus need late fitness tests for Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, but will Max Allegri retain the 4-2-3-1 system regardless?

Napoli and Juve will meet again at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday night for the Coppa Italia semi-final, as the first leg ended 3-1 in Turin.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday
 

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies