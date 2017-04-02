Maran: 'Time to roll up sleeves'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran wants Chievo to 'roll up their sleeves' after a surprise home defeat to Crotone.

The Flying Donkeys slumped to a third loss in four Serie A matches this afternoon, although they remain safely in mid-table.

"If that were the case it would be a mistake," Maran responded when asked whether his players had underestimated their relegation-threatened opponents.

"We were too erratic in our decision-making. It wasn't good, we need to roll up our sleeves and embrace the challenge against Juventus [next weekend].

"We need to analyse and then put today's defeat behind us. Then, we need to go again in the right way."

The tactician also called for his players to show defensive improvement.

"We need to be more compact and occupy the spaces better."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.