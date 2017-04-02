Rastelli: 'Cagliari deserved victory'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli insists Cagliari fully deserved their 3-1 victory away to Palermo. “We were the only team playing in the second half.”

The Sicilians had taken the lead through Giancarlo Gonzalez, who was offside, but Marco Borriello and an Artur Ionita brace turned it around.

“Today was a dangerous game and in psychological terms we had everything to lose,” the Coach told Radio Rai.

“Our first half was below par, in part thanks to a good Palermo performance, as they got so many crosses into the box.

“However, we were the only team playing in the second half and we finished the win off without many other risks.”

Cagliari also made history by giving Han Kwang-Song his debut, the first ever North Korean to play in Serie A.

“Marco Sau was exhausted and this lad really surprised us since coming to Cagliari.”

