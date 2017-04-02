'Samp will play our own game'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo wants Sampdoria to entertain their fans in their last nine matches of the season.

The tactician has enjoyed a successful first year in charge of the Blucerchiati, leading them to a historic derby double over Genoa and ninth place in the Serie A table.

However, it appears unlikely they will finish any higher and Giampaolo is already focusing on building for the next campaign, starting with tomorrow evening's trip to Inter.

"We need to play the last nine matches in a way that is pleasing on the eye," the 49-year-old told a Press conference.

"Samp will go to San Siro to play their own game, conscious of the strength of the players the Nerazzurri have.

"We need to gain a knowledge of things we can improve upon for next season."

Samp will be missing key forward Luis Muriel for the trip to San Siro, but Giampaolo is confident Patrik Schick will prove an able understudy.

"As well as the goals, we will miss that sense of danger that Muriel transmits to other teams. However, Schick is definitely an improved player compared to when he arrived."

