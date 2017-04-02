Coulibaly: 'A dream come true'

By Football Italia staff

Former refugee Mamadou Coulibaly describes playing for Pescara against Milan as 'a dream come true.'

The 18-year-old arrived in Europe in 2015, having fled his native Senegal, and spent a period of time homeless before being spotted by the Delfini while playing football with friends.

Having trained with Serie A's bottom club for six months, Pescara announced they had signed Coulibaly on a permanent basis and he made his debut in the 3-0 defeat to Atalanta a fortnight ago.

"It is a dream come true, I made a lot of sacrifices to come here," the youngster said after his first Delfini start in today's 1-1 draw with the Rossoneri, who he supported as a young boy.

"I was in France, in Grenoble with my aunt, then I went to Livorno. After that, I came to Pescara to live in a family's home.

"They helped me a lot, I didn't have documents, they did a lot for me. I still live with them now."

"Oddo was a good person, now Zeman is here. When I found out I was in the first-team I was very happy.

"To have played against the team I have supported since I was a boy was great. My dream is to play for the national team."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.