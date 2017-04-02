Line-ups: Napoli-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain returns to Napoli with Mario Mandzukic and Miralem Pjanic, but Rafael stands in for injured Pepe Reina against Juventus.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

This is a huge game, as not only is it between third and first, plus a long-standing grudge match, it is also the first time Higuain returns to Naples after forcing through his €90m transfer to their hated Turin rivals.

He starts here tonight and thousands of blue whistles have been handed out to ensure Higuain can hear the fans’ displeasure.

Pepe Reina is injured and that is a huge blow for the Partenopei, because his replacement is 26-year-old Brazilian Rafael Cabral.

Rafael has just one other game this season, a 3-1 Coppa Italia victory over Spezia in January, and it’s his first Serie A appearance since a 3-1 defeat at Palermo on February 12, 2015.

Jorginho is chosen in midfield with Allan and Marek Hamsik, though Piotr Zielinski and Marko Rog were in the running for Allan’s spot.

Dries Mertens leads the trident attack with Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon.

There is a surprise at the back, where Ivan Strinic gets the nod rather than Faouzi Ghoulam.

Juventus have their own issues to deal with, as Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala returned from international duty carrying injuries.

The Croatian has an inflammation of the knee, but is able to start, while Dybala is benched due to his muscular problems that have been dragging on for a few weeks.

Max Allegri maintains the 4-2-3-1 formation anyway, introducing Mario Lemina as a surprise extra figure with Miralem Pjanic bumped up into the supporting trio.

Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio are in midfield, with Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah the more defensive-minded full-backs.

Juventus have won their last three meetings with Napoli in all competition, but those were all in Turin.

When it comes to the Stadio San Paolo, the Bianconeri won just one of their last nine Serie A trips, a 3-1 result in January 2015.

That is the lone blemish in Napoli’s record of six victories and two draws.

Maurizio Sarri is notoriously superstitious and therefore sticks with Napoli’s white away kit, meaning Juventus are rather oddly playing here in blue.

Napoli: Rafael; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Reina, Sepe, Chiriches, Maksimovic, Maggio, Ghoulam, Rog, Giaccherini, Zielinski, Diawara, Milik, Pavoletti

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Marchisio; Lemina, Pjanic, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Benatia, Barzagli, Dani Alves, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Sturaro, Cuadrado, Rincon, Mandragora, Dybala

