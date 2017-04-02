Asamoah: 'Higuain seems fine'

By Football Italia staff

Kwadwo Asamoah said Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuain “seems fine” as he returns to the Stadio San Paolo against old club Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We are in good shape and we know full well that it’s very difficult to play in Naples, but we are ready for a tough performance,” the Ghanaian told Mediaset Premium.

“Napoli play really well. Jose Callejon is a danger down my flank, but he’s not the only one. If we’re not super concentrated, they can cause us real problems.”

This is above all the return of Higuain to the Stadio San Paolo and thousands of whistles were handed out to fans so they can deafen him every time he touches the ball.

“Higuain seems calm and he’s doing his work without worrying about the rest. I didn’t ask him how he feels, but he seems fine.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.