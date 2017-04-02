Hamsik: 'Not easy for Higuain...'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik smiled when he said “it won’t be easy” for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain as Napoli fans whistle and jeer his every move.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We know that this is a game everyone cares about a great deal, but we cannot wait to get out there and play,” the captain told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“We want to beat them and expect it to be a great game. Regardless of who scores, the important thing is that the team wins.

“We saw Roma got a result yesterday, so now it’s up to us. We’re not thinking about the Coppa Italia, as this is Serie A this evening and we’re focused on tonight.”

How will Higuain fare at the San Paolo in this atmosphere when thousands of whistles have been handed out to make maximum noise?

“It won’t be easy,” smiled Hamsik. "None of us are thinking about him, anyway."

