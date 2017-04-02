NEWS
Sunday April 2 2017
Buffon: 'Napoli play best football'
By Football Italia staff

Juventus captain Gigi Buffon feels Napoli “play some of the best football” in Europe and not just in Serie A.

“We face Napoli with the right tension and enthusiasm that a side like this deserves,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sport Italia.

“I think Napoli play some of the best football on an international level, not just in Serie A.”

The tension is sky high as Gonzalo Higuain returns to face his former club at the Stadio San Paolo.

“I hope that sport will win, that’s something we can all wish for.”

