Koulibaly: 'Napoli must focus'

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly wants Napoli to ignore Gonzalo Higuain, but realises how important beating Juventus is “for us and for the city.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Higuain? I think we need to focus on our own football and what we do. We’ve got to do everything in order to win this game, because it’s important for us and for the city,” Koulibaly told Mediaset Premium.

“We know that Juventus are very strong, but also that we have caused them huge problems in the past.

“The important thing is to pick up points, then we’ll think about the Coppa Italia from tomorrow.”

These sides will meet again at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday evening for the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The first leg ended 3-1 in Turin amid controversy.

