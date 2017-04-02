Marotta: 'Higuain can handle it'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta is confident Gonzalo Higuain “won’t have a problem playing in such a hostile environment” as Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“I saw Higuain in good shape and for a player at his level it’s not a problem to play in such a hostile environment,” the director told Mediaset Premium.

“The Scudetto race was open even before Roma beat Empoli last night, as there are still so many points up for grabs and we need many victories yet.

“Napoli will play the game of their lives, but then we always hear that in every Serie A away fixture. We are ready, tactically, technically and in terms of motivation.

“When we built the squad, we considered injuries and international commitments, as every time there’s a break for international duty, almost everyone leaves.

“It’s a shame that these call-ups conditioned the line-up today, as some of the South Americans only returned to Turin on Friday.

“We are very happy to have a tour de force of fixtures coming up, just as we did two years ago when we reached the Champions League Final in Berlin.

“We’ve all got to do well, from the team to the club, when it comes to making the most of these difficult weeks.”

