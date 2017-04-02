NEWS
Sunday April 2 2017
Hamsik: 'Napoli made Juve defend'
By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik felt Napoli “deserved more than a point, but it should be an honour for us to see Juventus defending like that.”

The captain scored the equaliser with a curler into the far top corner after Sami Khedira’s opener in the 1-1 draw.

“It should be an honour for us to see Juventus defending like that. It shows how good we are,” Hamsik told Mediaset Premium.

“Considering how we played throughout the 90 minutes, I think we deserved something more than a point.

“We focused on our game and beating Juve. We only got a point, but can be content with the performances.”

Gonzalo Higuain was jeered every time he touched the ball. Was it perhaps a little harsh from the Napoli fans?

“Higuain gave everything in his three years here. After that… as I said, I’m not thinking about him. I think about Napoli.”

These giants will meet again on Wednesday night in the Coppa Italia semi-final, as Juventus won the first leg 3-1 in Turin.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies