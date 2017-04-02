Hamsik: 'Napoli made Juve defend'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik felt Napoli “deserved more than a point, but it should be an honour for us to see Juventus defending like that.”

The captain scored the equaliser with a curler into the far top corner after Sami Khedira’s opener in the 1-1 draw.

“It should be an honour for us to see Juventus defending like that. It shows how good we are,” Hamsik told Mediaset Premium.

“Considering how we played throughout the 90 minutes, I think we deserved something more than a point.

“We focused on our game and beating Juve. We only got a point, but can be content with the performances.”

Gonzalo Higuain was jeered every time he touched the ball. Was it perhaps a little harsh from the Napoli fans?

“Higuain gave everything in his three years here. After that… as I said, I’m not thinking about him. I think about Napoli.”

These giants will meet again on Wednesday night in the Coppa Italia semi-final, as Juventus won the first leg 3-1 in Turin.

