Sarri: 'Napoli made Juve struggle'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri believes Napoli deserve credit because “rarely in Italy have we seen Juventus struggle so much” in their 1-1 draw, but injuries limited his choices.

Marek Hamsik cancelled out an early Sami Khedira strike with his curler into the far top corner, though the Partenopei had more possession and many more chances.

The opener was partly the fault of goalkeeper Rafael, who made his first Serie A appearance of the season due to Pepe Reina’s calf injury.

“When a team plays the way Napoli did tonight, a Coach can go home a little cross for the result, but certainly not disappointed. Rarely in Italy have we seen Juventus struggle so much,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“The game started really badly, as going behind after seven minutes to a side like Juventus who defend so well could’ve really caused huge problems.

“However, we did very well to avoid allowing Juventus any other real chances or counter-attacks.”

Rafael was in goal, but Hamsik and Ivan Strinic also went off with muscular problems.

“Unfortunately, my choices were forced upon me. Two players requested substitutions, so they were not tactical decisions. Now we are in good shape.

What did Sarri make of Higuain’s return to the Stadio San Paolo and the loud jeers at his every touch?

“We saw each other at the end of the game, but that’s normal. The stadium was extraordinary tonight, a wonderful atmosphere, but as always the Neapolitan fans showed themselves to be very sporting.

“The jeers were inevitable for Gonzalo, they will pass with time. I am only disappointed I didn’t make these fans happy tonight, so we’ll try again on Wednesday.”

The teams will meet again at the San Paolo in the Coppa Italia semi-final after Juve won the first leg 3-1 in Turin.

“Going behind to a side like Juventus could’ve knocked the wind out of our sails, but instead we continued to play with quality, character and style. It means this team is on the right track and if we adjust those little details, we can be great.

“I like to think Juve’s approach was also down to us, because we forced them to be defensive, we pressed them the moment we lost possession and made sure their first pass was never clean or simple. We deserve credit for that.”

Considering the number of crosses into the box, should Arkadiusz Milik not have been involved?

“Milik was going to come on, but we were forced into two changes in the last 20 minutes. We’ll evaluate until Wednesday morning and see how everyone is.

“With Milik we’d have more presence in the box, but we’d also have fewer of those quick passing moves. That’s the thing with characteristics, you gain in one area and lose in another.”

