Post new comment

When a man is tired of controversy, he is tired of Italian football. Argument, conspiracy-claim and dispute have been the lifeblood of Serie A since its inception. So it was remarkably refreshing to have a big match pass in Naples on Sunday night where the football - rather than the officiating - was the real star of the show.

For it proved to be an evening when Calcio showed its best side to the world despite fears that scrutiny of every refereeing decision might overshadow the match. Instead, we got two cracking teams - albeit with very different philosophies - going toe-to-toe over 90 pulsating minutes. A pair of lovely moves and sweet finishes were the icing on the cake. This was an encounter where respect rather than recrimination was the order of the day.

It is hard to know how much Sami Khedira’s early goal cast the sides in their respective roles for much of this encounter. The Bianconeri were content to show their resolute defensive side while the Partenopei were all pretty passing and attacking intent. At times it had the air of a training exercise where both squads wanted to test themselves in differing aspects of their play.

Juve, perhaps, were putting in the groundwork for their upcoming Champions League clash with Barcelona, where they will surely have to watch their opponents bring the game to them for long spells. If that was the case, they will have been satisfied - at least up to a point. It took an exquisite pass and equally precise finish to finally break them down.

Maurizio Sarri’s men, for their part, were possibly taking a test-drive ahead of their improbable comeback effort against the Turin giants in the Coppa Italia in midweek. They, too, could take a measure of encouragement from the way they were able to take control for much of the match. However, the fact that they only scored once for all their attractive play will have given cause for concern.

But the biggest sigh of relief probably came from match referee Daniele Orsato and his colleagues as the full-time whistle sounded. There were no major bones of contention during the game and the players deserve credit for not getting in his face every time he gave a decision against them. He let things flow nicely - missing the odd free-kick perhaps - but nothing which altered the outcome of the clash.

And, let’s be honest, that spared those of us who have been writing about the Italian game for many years a few headaches too. Sometimes, in trying to cover these key clashes, you get caught in the crossfire too. Describe a victory for the top team as a fair one and you are accused of being an apologist for the powers-that-be. Cry foul and you are just another conspiracy theorist - a hater who is going to hate, in awful modern parlance.

So, thank you Napoli and Juve for dishing up such an enthralling tie. Of course, the disputes and debates are part of Calcio - just as they are of wider Italian society in general - but they do sometimes make some of us feel a little weary. Games like this help to give you back the drive, passion and energy you need in order to face up to the next great scandal which is inevitably just around the corner.

