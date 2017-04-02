Jorginho: 'Napoli deserved win'

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho believes Napoli “deserved the victory” in their 1-1 draw with Juventus and will raise the tempo in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final.

Tonight’s Serie A showdown at the Stadio San Paolo ended all-square, as Marek Hamsik wiped out a Sami Khedira opener.

“We are disappointed with the result, because we deserved the victory,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“We allowed Juve practically nothing, but when you give them even half a chance, you do pay the price. We have to take the positives from this evening.

“Miralem Pjanic was marking me pretty closely in the first half, but in the second I had more space.”

The two teams meet again on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia semi-final, as Juve won the first leg 3-1 in Turin.

“On Wednesday we’ll try to raise the tempo, even if they defend well. If we pick up the pace, then we can cause huge problems for any opponent.”

