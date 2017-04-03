NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Nainggolan: 'Totti our Federer'
By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan compared his Roma teammate Francesco Totti to tennis Legend Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old Swiss tennis star beat Rafel Nadal in the final of the Miami Open yesterday, leading to comparisons with 40-year-old Totti's longevity in football.

"Federer is exceptional, the Belgian told Supertennis. "But we have Totti who still plays at forty and for Roma, he's just as valuable as Federer.

"My four favorite players in general are, however, [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and [Eden] Hazard."

