Monday April 3 2017
Agent: 'El Shaarawy staying at Roma'
By Football Italia staff

The agent of Stephan El Shaarawy insists that the winger ‘wants to stay for the long-term’ with Roma.

A lack of playing time under Coach Luciano Spalletti has led to rumours of a move away in the summer, with the most recent report linking the Italian international with Torino.

The 24-year-old arrived on loan from Monaco at the Stadio Olimpico in January 2016, where he scored eight goals and provided two assist in 15 Serie A starts.

After a permanent deal went through this summer, this scoring rate has now tailed off, with just four goals in 13 starts this term.

"Stephan wants to stay for the long-term at Roma, where he is very happy," agent Federico Pastorello told Il Messaggero.

"We’re all expecting something more from him; he is so strong that not even he realises the full extent of his potential."

