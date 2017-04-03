Agent: 'Candreva rejected EPL move'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Pastorello, agent to Antonio Candreva, revealed how the player rejected a significant offer from the Premier League this January.

Reports at the time indicated that a €30m offer was turned down from Chelsea by the Nerazzurri, with Blues boss Antonio Conte keen on the winger.

"He received an important offer from England at the end January," the player’s representative told Il Messaggero.

"I think Inter is going to hang onto him, and Antonio is very happy to be part of the team that will become the anti-Juve.

"The Nerazzurri are one of the most interesting clubs in terms of where they could end up.

"Only Inter, for example, could afford to spend €100m on [Kylian] Mbappe."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.