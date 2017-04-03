De Rossi set to miss derby

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi looks set to miss Roma’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg clash with Lazio.

The Derby della Capitale will be played on Tuesday evening with Le Aquile already 2-0 up from the first leg.

According to Sky Sport, the Giallorossi stalwart is unlikely to have recovered in time to face their rivals, after having been substituted for Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini during Italy’s friendly with the Netherlands last week.

Despite leaving the stadium on crutches, it had been initially hoped that De Rossi would be ready to face Lazio, however the report suggests that the 33-year-old has not been training with the rest of the group.

Coach Luciano Spalletti is likely to deploy Leandro Paredes in his place, also bringing back Kevin Strootman in the Roma midfield after the Dutchman missed the match with Empoli through suspension.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.