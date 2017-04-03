Capello: 'Napoli missed their chance'

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus Coach Fabio Capello rues Napoli's failure to win against the Bianconeri, believing 'they had a great chance but did not exploit it'.

The Partenopei drew 1-1 with the league leaders on Sunday evening, with many feeling that they could have gone on to win the game.

"Serie A is recovering a little bit," Capello told Radio Anch'io Sport. "I congratulate [referee Daniele] Orsato for Napoli-Juventus yesterday.

"When I talk about competitiveness I mean competitive spirit and physical strength, and not rewarding those who fall to the ground. Refereeing like yesterday gives a hand to the league.

"Napoli have expended a lot of energy and in the Italian Cup could pay through fatigue, but Wednesday evening will be a beautiful game regardless.

"Napoli had a great chance but they did not exploit it. I did not like Juventus yesterday, they were too soft and too much difficulty on the ball. Napoli did well to press them."

Juve face Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals a week on Tuesday, so how does the veteran Coach think they will fare?

"With Barcelona it will not be easy, even if they do not know how to defend. Juve must not ever relax.

"Messi on the wane? You must joking, he is the football Pavarotti, he never fails to enchant and will entertain us much longer."

