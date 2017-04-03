NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Capello: 'I don't understand Milan'
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan player and Coach Fabio Capello insists he 'doesn't understand anything' about the club.

The Rossoneri are currently in the midst of a takeover, but constant delays have led to doubts as to whether the deal will be completed at all.

"Inter have a great future," the Coach continued after discussing Napoli-Juve with Radio Anch'io Sport. "Suning is a great company, a big shareholder who has shown that they have ambitions. At Milan, however, I do not understand anything.

"Milan should always be playing in the Champions League. They cannot stay in this position, but to be a much more ambitious club the road is long and difficult.

"[Silvio] Berlusconi? It has been four or five months since I've spoken to him."

18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a rare mistake in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Pescara on Sunday, but how would the veteran have handled the situation?

"I wouldn't have criticised him, I'd have even given him a hug. I would have done it straight away in the dressing room. Milan is the current position partly thanks to Donnarumma, who made great saves, miracles even.

"Everyone can make a mistake. I have never individually criticised a player, it is not in my nature."

