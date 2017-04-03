Capello: Belotti better than Batistuta

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello reveals a belief that Torino striker Andrea Belotti is possibly 'even better technically' than Gabriel Batistuta.

The Coach won the Scudetto with Roma in 2001, with the help of 20 goals from the legendary Argentine striker.

After discussing the Napoli-Juve match from Sunday evening, and the situation regarding a takeover at Milan, the Coach revealed why he left Roma in 2004.

"I left Roma because after five years I had nothing more to give," Capello told Radio Anch'io Sport. "And I was not getting what I wanted from the players.

"Spalletti has been there for a year and a half, he has done a very good job and the team is very good.

"He has ambitions for the Scudetto and it is right that as a Coach, Spalletti said what he did.

"But to be six points behind Juve is too many. Juve are conscious of their own strength, they win with minimum effort but also with the wickedness that characterises everything that it is to be a Juventino."

Andrea Belotti has attracted attention for his goals in a Torino shirt, so what does the Coach think about the Italian striker?

"He is one of the best strikers in Europe, he knows how to move and can do everything.

"He is fast and powerful, and technically perhaps he is even better than Batistuta."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.