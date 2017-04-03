Agent: 'Hamsik fit for Juve on Wednesday'

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Napoli captain Marek Hamsik insists the player 'only had cramp' and will be fit to face Juventus in the Coppa Italia.

After scoring an equalising goal in the 1-1 draw with Juventus on Sunday evening, Hamsik was replaced by Marko Rog in the 76th minute of the game.

"Yesterday Napoli Hamsik dominated and could not wait to play the match," agent Martin Petras told Radio Crc. "He always anticipates the game against Juventus which is particularly important for Marek and in fact he only played one match with Slovakia.

"I'm not saying that he wanted to save himself, but he was already thinking about Juve.

"The Coppa Italia will be a different game, but Napoli will try to go through.

"Will Hamsik be replaced on Wednesday? He only had cramp and requested the change because he expended a lot physically and mentally, but I reassure everyone that he is physically well and can play on Wednesday.

"Then it will be up to Sarri to choose who he will deploy. Napoli can do it, they are aware of their own strength.

"Marek said that the atmosphere at the San Paolo was amazing yesterday, better than he had ever experienced, and it was one of the strongest perforances of his career.

"Perhaps because of Higuain, people were charged up and it was beautiful, even my friends who were at the stadium were excited."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.