NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Refs named for Coppa semis
By Football Italia staff

Nicola Rizzoli will referee the Coppa Italia semi-final between Roma and Lazio, whilst Luca Banti will oversee Napoli-Juve.

The Derby della Capitale fixture takes place on Tuesday evening at 19:45 GMT, whilst the re-run of last night's Napoli-Juve encounter is scheduled for Wednesday evening, also at 19:45.

Banti last oversaw a Juventus fixture when they were defeated 2-1 by Fiorentina back in January, with his handling of the fixture having been praised after the match.

Rizzoli meanwhile, has been subject to controversy this season, after Inter were unhappy over decisions during their fixture with the Bianconeri in February.

Coppa Italia semi-final second-leg referees:

Roma-Lazio: Rizzoli

Napoli-Juventus: Banti

