Balotelli sets personal record

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli scored, assisted and set a new personal record for ball touches in a Nice shirt during Sunday’s 2-1 win against Bordeaux.

Balotelli managed 54 touches in 90 minutes, his best statistic in a Nice shirt, and scored his 11th Ligue 1 goal of the season, although all have come on home soil.

His performance was also marred by a booking after the final whistle, which rules the striker out of Les Aigons’ game against Nancy on April 15.

Gazzetta dello Sport described the Italian’s contributions as “a suggestion of greater involvement, both in attack and defence”.

The result allowed Nice to move just a point behind second-placed Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and within four of leaders Monaco, although both sides possess a game in hand over the southern French outfit.

