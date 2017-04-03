NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Bentancur undergoes Juve medical
By Football Italia staff

Boca Juniors starlet Rodrigo Bentancur has landed in Turin to undergo a medical with Juventus, the club announced on Monday.

Juve’s official Twitter account confirmed Bentancur was at their J Medical centre “ahead of a proposed move”.

The Bianconeri have until April 20 to exercise their option of signing the midfielder for €9.4m, negotiated as part of Carlos Tevez’s return to Boca in 2015.

That is considered to be a formality, with the Uruguay Under-20 international set to become a squad member next season.

Image courtesy @juventusfc

