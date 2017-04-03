Spalletti: Future after derby

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti says “we can start talking about my future” after Roma’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Lazio on Tuesday.

Speculation is rife that Spalletti will leave Roma if he fails to win the Coppa this season, the Coach having stated on several occasions that he craved silverware, and the Giallorossi are 2-0 down from the first Derby della Capitale.

“A comeback? I’m with my team like always and we all believe we can go through,” the former Zenit St Petersburg boss said at a Press conference.

“Not that it’s easy as they’re a strong and difficult team to overcome, but Roma are ready for anything.

“Roma must repeat everything they’ve done so far. The return of the Curva Sud can prove decisive, but we have to give these fans the conditions to support us, given the desire they have.

“Many of these players don’t know what the Curva Sud can do for us, but I do.

“Repeat our game against Lyon? We must do even better because we didn’t go through. We have to be extra careful when we lose the ball.

“That will be crucial, given the characteristics of our opponents, who are a strong team that also have the first-leg result supporting them.

“Still, we have the mindset to be ready and we can make a difference, both as men and in terms of play.

“De Rossi? Today we’ll evaluate him, but we’re in a position to pick and choose well. Paredes could help us with long shots, and since [Lazio] are likely to play with a deep defence, shots from distance can be an important weapon.

“We have Leo, but there’s also Nainggolan, Strootman and Grenier who are very good at this.

“Rizzoli the referee? We have referees of the highest quality, who know how to handle games of this stature.

“Tomorrow’s game will be the icing to a very tasty cake. We’ve put in the work to make sure that our season doesn’t end after the derby.

“Roma have more points than anyone in the second round of the season. After the derby, we can start talking about my future.

“I don’t live life just to get by, I live life to live it. Everything I say, I also say to motivate my players.

“At the end of the season, everything will be determined, but because I know that my players love me, I’m sure that they’ll do everything to determine my chances.”

