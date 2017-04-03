Inzaghi: It’s only half-time…

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi has warned Lazio that “it’s only half-time” and “we still have to play out of our skins” against Roma in the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Tuesday.

Lazio lead Roma 2-0 from the first leg, but Inzaghi urged reporters to “ remember how Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain went”, with the French giants squandering a 4-0 advantage.

“We’re ready for anything. It would be the most beautiful present for my 41st birthday,” the Coach, who turns 41 on Wednesday, said at a Press conference.

“It’s only half-time. We’re in the lead but we won’t make calculations on the result, we’re going to play our game.

“Saturday was a costly game, so today and tomorrow we’ll have to recharge our batteries.

“Now it’s as if it’s become one game. In the meantime, we’re 2-0 up, but we still have to play out of our skins.

“We’ll need to have a humble game and one with sacrifice. We’re aware of our strengths. We need a lot of heart and a lot of head, but above all humility.

“Being here since 1999 is something special. I wanted all of this very much, and after six years with the youth team, I think I deserved this role.

“Roma fans back in the Curva Sud? I’m glad they’ll be back tomorrow, but our fans won’t feel the difference.

“I know ours, they’ll be at our side and try to spur us on into the final.

“It’d be very important to score, but that’s not enough: remember how Barcelona-PSG went…”

