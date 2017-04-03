‘Dzemaili could leave Bologna early’

By Football Italia staff

Bologna President Joey Saputo admits Blerim Dzemaili could leave the club for Montreal Impact before the end of the Serie A season.

Dzemaili’s move to Impact was confirmed back in December by Saputo, who also owns the MLS outfit, and the Canadian benefactor suggested the midfielder could make his switch early, but only once Bologna had mathemtically secured their place in Serie A for next season.

“When Blerim joined Bologna, he already knew he had to move to Canada,” he told Bolognanews.net.

“It’s true that there’s an opportunity to take him to Montreal earlier, so we’re evaluating with him whether he leaves before the last three League games against Pescara, Milan and Juventus or finishes the season here.

“We have to evaluate [the situation] because if he leaves later, he’ll miss eight of Montreal’s League games.

“We don’t want to hurt Bologna, but we don’t want to penalise Impact either. If Bologna are safe before the last three games, there’s a chance that he moves to Canada before the end of the [Italian] season.

“His replacement? We want to sign someone as good as Dzemaili. We’re looking to improve year after year.

“I’ll never do harm to Bologna in order for Impact to well and vice versa. It’s obvious that in order to replace him, we’ll find a player that is either young, with room to grow, or experienced.”

The Rossoblu head into their final eight League games of the campaign 17 points afloat, meaning survival could be achieved in the coming weeks.

