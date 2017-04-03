Samuel: My life with Pioli…

By Football Italia staff

Walter Samuel has hailed his working relationship with Stefano Pioli at Inter after giving an insight into what life is like under the Coach.

Samuel returned to Inter as one of Pioli’s assistants back in November, having enjoyed nine years at the club as a tough-tackling defender between 2005 and 2014, winning five Scudetti and a Champions League.

“Pioli? We didn’t know each other personally, I’d only played against teams coached by him,” the former Argentina international told El Grafico.

“When we got together, I wanted to know if his interest in me was unforced or not. He said ‘yes’ and asked me to be one of his assistants.

“I thought about it for a few days, I wanted peace after 20 years of a playing career, but then I evaluated everything and I realised that, for me, it was a unique opportunity which I couldn’t not profit from.

“The team weren’t in the best way, but there was a great squad and it interested me.

“I’ve involved myself gradually. There was a bit of disappointment at first because there were still many of my former teammates around, but fortunately things have gone well.

“I don’t work with just the defenders, we all do everything. We prepare the training sessions for each day and watch videos.

“I even play an active role in the exercises sometimes. The idea is that the players are given intense workouts.

“I suggest an exercise, which we then put into practice. In this sense, it’s good to work with a Coach like Pioli.

“I like to participate, to be consulted, not be there just for the sake of it. I don’t go on the bench during the game.

“Instead, I’ll go into the stands with two other lads, and from there we take notes and pictures, then at half-time we’ll go into the dressing room.

“My future as a Coach? The idea is that I’ll try, but it’s not easy to stand in front of a group. I’ve always been a bit introverted, but all this is giving me experience.

“My future is on the pitch, I really like it. The players call me Walter, but there’s some like Rodrigo Palacio that call me ‘cabeza’ [informal term for boss in Spanish].

“Why I’m not in Argentina? There have been some informal talks with Boca Juniors and Newell’s Old Boys, but nothing’s been done.

“Diego Milito insisted that I played for Racing Club, andput me in touch with [Racing Coach] Diego Cocca. I thanked him but declined.”

