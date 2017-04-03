NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Roma optimistic for De Rossi
By Football Italia staff

The latest reports suggest Daniele De Rossi is in contention to start for Roma against Lazio tomorrow.

The midfielder missed the win over Empoli yesterday, having suffered a hip injury while on international duty with Italy.

While the veteran only had severe bruising, it was reported earlier today that he was likely to miss the second leg of the Derby della Capitale Coppa Italia Semi-Final.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is now reporting that intensive physiotherapy has produced the desired effect, and De Rossi is in contention to play tomorrow.

It’s not clear if De Rossi will be fit to start the match, but it seems he may at least be able to come off the bench.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies