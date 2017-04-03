Roma optimistic for De Rossi

By Football Italia staff

The latest reports suggest Daniele De Rossi is in contention to start for Roma against Lazio tomorrow.

The midfielder missed the win over Empoli yesterday, having suffered a hip injury while on international duty with Italy.

While the veteran only had severe bruising, it was reported earlier today that he was likely to miss the second leg of the Derby della Capitale Coppa Italia Semi-Final.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is now reporting that intensive physiotherapy has produced the desired effect, and De Rossi is in contention to play tomorrow.

It’s not clear if De Rossi will be fit to start the match, but it seems he may at least be able to come off the bench.

