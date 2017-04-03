De Vrij: ‘People surprised by me’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij admits “people are surprised I’m so good after the knee injury”.

The Dutch international managed just two Serie A appearances last season, and was forced to undergo an operation for a persistent knee problem.

“People are surprised that I’m so good after the knee injury,” De Vrij told Metro Nieuws.

“They find it pretty sensation, but for me it’s normal. You can’t be influenced by things off the pitch, you need to deal with them like an adult.

“That gives you a different perspective on certain situations, I’ve got to know myself better and I’m happier now. I’m sure I wouldn’t have dealt with it so well two years ago.”

De Vrij was also asked about Serie A, having moved to the Biancocelesti from Feyenoord three years ago.

“Serie A has been a good learning experience, it was one of the reasons why I chose Italy when I decided to leave Feyenoord in 2014.

“This is the land of great defenders, the country of tactics. I could improve myself here.

“My greatest quality? Maybe it’s that I can read situations really well during the game, I think ahead and I often already know what will happen.

“It’s something I’ve always had and it’s very useful in Italy.

“Italian football? There’s been a change in the process of Italian thinking. Football has become more fun, the games are more open with more goals.

“At first it was mandatory to win, it didn’t matter how. Now winning is still important, but so is entertaining the fans.”

