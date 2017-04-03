NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Suso ready for Milan return
By Football Italia staff

Suso is expected to return to training with his Milan teammates tomorrow, after a muscular injury.

The Spanish winger was forced off after 35 minutes of the 3-1 win over Chievo on March 4, and hasn’t featured for the Rossoneri since.

However, Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that, after today’s day off, Suso should return to training with the rest of the squad at Milanello tomorrow.

That means he could be available for the visit of Palermo on Sunday, as well as the Derby della Madonnina with Inter on Easter Saturday.

Suso scored a brace in the first meeting with the Nerazzurri earlier this season, in a match which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The 23-year-old has been a key part of Vincenzo Montella’s squad this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies