Suso ready for Milan return

By Football Italia staff

Suso is expected to return to training with his Milan teammates tomorrow, after a muscular injury.

The Spanish winger was forced off after 35 minutes of the 3-1 win over Chievo on March 4, and hasn’t featured for the Rossoneri since.

However, Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that, after today’s day off, Suso should return to training with the rest of the squad at Milanello tomorrow.

That means he could be available for the visit of Palermo on Sunday, as well as the Derby della Madonnina with Inter on Easter Saturday.

Suso scored a brace in the first meeting with the Nerazzurri earlier this season, in a match which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The 23-year-old has been a key part of Vincenzo Montella’s squad this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

