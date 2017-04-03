Milan derby for Sanchez?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy claim Inter and Milan are vying for the signature of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean midfielder is out of contract in the summer of 2019, and has so far not committed to a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

A return to Italy has been mooted for the former Udinese man, with Juventus and Inter both thought to be keen.

However, Tuttomercatoweb is now reporting that Milan are the Nerazzurri’s main challengers, with the takeover by Yonghong Li expected to be completed by April 15.

According to the website, Sanchez’s agent Fernando Felicevich will be in Italy in late-April to evaluate offers.

It’s thought Inter could offer a four-year contract worth around €7.5m per season to try and convince Sanchez to return to Serie A.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.