NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Serie B: Latina deducted one point
By Football Italia staff

Latina have been deducted another point, and are now bottom of the Serie B table.

The side from the Lazio region had already been deducted a point, and are locked in a relegation battle.

Now it has been confirmed that the Procuratore Federale has penalised them another point for failing to pay wages for January and February 2016.

That leaves them joint-bottom of the table on 31 points, the same number as Pisa who have been deducted a total of four points.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies