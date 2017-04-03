Serie B: Latina deducted one point

By Football Italia staff

Latina have been deducted another point, and are now bottom of the Serie B table.

The side from the Lazio region had already been deducted a point, and are locked in a relegation battle.

Now it has been confirmed that the Procuratore Federale has penalised them another point for failing to pay wages for January and February 2016.

That leaves them joint-bottom of the table on 31 points, the same number as Pisa who have been deducted a total of four points.

