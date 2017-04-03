Mario Rui: ‘Roma comeback possible’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui insists Roma can overturn their 2-0 first leg defeat to Lazio - “we’ll try and score as soon as possible”.

The Giallorossi were beaten by their city rivals in the first leg of their Coppa Italia Semi-Final, and will try to turn it around and reach the final tomorrow night.

“The Derby is a different game from all the others, there’s always a different story in every game,” Mario Rui told AS Roma Match Program.

“It was a bad defeat, we certainly didn’t deserve to lose by two goals. We know we can overturn the result.

“We’re down by two goals, so the only option is to try and win and score as soon as possible.

“The support of the Curva Sud? I think it’s very important, we already saw that against Lyon.

“Although we were two goals down they gave us the strength to try and keep pushing to try for the result.

“With their backing it will be easier because we’ll have some extra strength.”

