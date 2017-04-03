Line-ups: Inter-Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega gets the nod ahead of Joao Mario, as Inter welcome Sampdoria to San Siro.

The Nerazzurri are still looking to qualify for the Champions League this season, and Napoli’s draw with Juventus last night means they can close the gap to third to six points with a win tonight.

As expected, Banega starts behind Mauro Icardi in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joao Mario on the bench.

There are otherwise no real surprises in Stefano Pioli’s side, with Roberto Gagliardini and Marcelo Brozovic anchoring the midfield.

For the visitors, Patrik Schick plays from the start rather than in his usual super-sub role, partnering Fabio Quagliarella in the absence of Luis Muriel.

It has previously been reported that Everton will scout the Czech striker tonight, as well as his teammates Lucas Torreira and Dennis Praet.

Former Beneamata full-back Dodo faces his old club in his first start of the season, and Emiliano Viviano returns from suspension as Marco Giampaolo opts for a 4-3-1-2 system.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Andreolli, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Palacio, Biabiany, Sainsbury, Santon, Eder, Murillo, Nagatomo, Gabriel Barbosa

Sampdoria: Viviano; Sala, Skriniar, Silvestre, Dodò; Linetty, Barreto, Torreira; Fernandes; Schick, Quagliarella

Sampdoria bench: Alvarez, Bereszynski, Budimir, Cigarini, Djuricic, Falcone, Palombo, Pavlovic, Praet, Puggioni, Regini, Simic

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.